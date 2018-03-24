10 Aegis Juris fratmen surrender to NBI

THE 10 Aegis Juris members linked to the hazing death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III on Friday voluntarily surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

Fraternity members Min Wei Chan, Jose Miguel Salamat, John Robin G. Ramos, Marcelino Bagtang, Jr., Arvin A. Balag, Ralph Trangia, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali, and Hans Matthew Rodrigo met up with agents at around 11AM in a local shopping mall, NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand M. Lavin told reporters.

The ten gave themselves up after the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 40 issued arrest warrants against them on Thursday, March 22 after it found probably cause in the non-bailable offenses of Section 4(a) of Republic Act No. 8049, or the Anti Hazing Law.

According to the NBI, a parent of one of the accused contacted the agency to coordinate the surrender because unidentified law enforcers were spotted outside their residences following the issuance of the arrest warrants.

“We are thankful to the parents for asking these gentlemen to better coordinate with (us),”

Deputy Director Vicente A. De Guzman said.

Mr. Lavin pointed out the ten are still undergoing booking procedures which may last until Monday, March 26.

“They will be treated fairly… there’s nothing special about this incident,” Mr. Lavin assured reporters.

“These young gentlemen just wanted to be safe” and they were presented to the public because “we want people to know that they have clean faces,” Mr. Lavin said.

He added that if the members wanted to evade capture they could have done so.

The members will be detained temporarily at the NBI Detention Center until the court issues a commitment order, according to Mr. Lavin. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio