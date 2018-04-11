15 of 16 escapees recaptured; mayor orders probe and sanctions

ONLY ONE of the 16 prisoners who bolted the Tetuan Police Jail early dawn Tuesday, April 10, remains at large as of Wednesday morning, according to the police.

The 15 recaptured detainees have been transferred to a different detention facility as authorities conduct a probe on the jailbreak. Zamboanga City Mayor Maria Isabelle Climaco-Salazar, in a statement, said she has ordered a “full investigation of the incident to determine responsibility for the jailbreak.” She added, “Let the axe fall upon anyone who may have any hand on it.” At the same time, Ms. Salazar urged the police “to be ever vigilant” to avoid a repeat of the incident. — Mindanao Bureau