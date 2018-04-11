2 BIFFs killed, 4 wounded in Maguindanao encounter

TWO MEMBERS of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) were killed and four others surrendered in a three-day encounter against troops of the 2nd Mechanized Infantry Battalion in Shariff Saydona Mustapha, Maguindanao since April 9.

More BIFFs may have died and been wounded based on information gathered from affected residents in the area, according to Lieutenant Colonel Gerry M. Besana of the 6th Infantry Division. Two military personnel also suffered minor wounds.

The operation yielded 20 high- and low-powered firearms from the rebels and led to the destruction of two gun manufacturing machines and BIFF Bungos Faction Commander Abu Nasria’s lair, according to the military. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz