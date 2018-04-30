2 police officers caught driving colorum vehicles

TWO ACTIVE police officers, one a chief inspector and the other a senior police officer 4, were among those apprehended last week for operating an unlicensed public utility vehicle, locally referred to as colorum. In a statement on Monday, the Inter-agency Council for Traffic (IACT) said the two cops, who were not named, were among the 92 caught in Parañaque and Pasay on April 26 during the Tanggal Bulok, Tanggal Usok and Kamao operations. These two IACT programs are intended to eliminate colorum and dilapidated vehicles on the road. The two policemen were using their vehicles, with one even bearing a sticker of the Office of the President, like a UV Express, picking up passengers and collecting fare. One was even in uniform and carried his service firearm. “I am disappointed that even those we expect to abide the law first will be caught red-handed,” said IACT head Thomas M. Orboz. PNP Spokesperson PCSupt. John C. Bulalacao, meanwhile, said the police “has a standing policy against personnel moonlighting with jobs that have conflicting interest with our mandate.” He said in the case of the two, they violated various laws, including the Commission on Election gun ban, which is a criminal offense. “We are warning PNP personnel not to indulge in driving unlicensed PUVs as this is prohibited by law and is violative of internal PNP policies. Those who will be found guilty may be punished by suspension to dismissal from the service,” Mr. Bulalacao said. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz