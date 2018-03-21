2-way traffic along Makati City’s JP Rizal Street on March 24-April 1

JP RIZAL Street in Makati City will be on a two-way traffic scheme starting March 24 until April 1 in line with activities for the Catholic Holy Week. The Makati City government today issued the following route guide for motorists:

PRIVATE VEHICLES

• To Makati Avenue — Turn right to E. Zobel, left to Valdez, then right to Makati Avenue.

• To Mandaluyong — Turn left to E. Zobel, right to Mabini, right to P. Gomez, right to Zamora, right to Burgos.

• To Guadalupe — Turn left to E. Zobel, right to Mabini, left to JP Rizal.

PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS GOING TO GUADALUPE

• Turn right to E. Zobel, left to Valdez, left to Makati Ave. or P. Burgos then right to JP Rizal.