2-way traffic along Makati City’s JP Rizal Street on March 24-April 1

JP RIZAL Street in Makati City will be on a two-way traffic scheme starting March 24 until April 1 in line with activities for the Catholic Holy Week. The Makati City government today issued the following route guide for motorists:
PRIVATE VEHICLES
• To Makati Avenue — Turn right to E. Zobel, left to Valdez, then right to Makati Avenue.
• To Mandaluyong — Turn left to E. Zobel, right to Mabini, right to P. Gomez, right to Zamora, right to Burgos.
• To Guadalupe — Turn left to E. Zobel, right to Mabini, left to JP Rizal.
PUBLIC UTILITY JEEPNEYS GOING TO GUADALUPE
• Turn right to E. Zobel, left to Valdez, left to Makati Ave. or P. Burgos then right to JP Rizal.