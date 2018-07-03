2 Zamboanga ex-mayors charged, fined over unliquidated travel funds

THE OFFICE of the Ombudsman has slapped Wilson M. Nandang, former mayor of Labangan, Zamboanga del Sur, with 10 counts of malversation over P1.25 million in unliquidated funds. Mr. Nandang will also be facing charges for failure to render accounts to the public auditor. “Documents show that (Mr.) Nandang received 10 cash advances for travel expenses from January 2011 to August 2011 totaling P1,250,000.00,” the Office of the Ombudsman said in a statement on Tuesday. Commission on Audit (CoA) Circular No. 97-002 states that cash advances for local travels must be liquidated within 30 days upon return to official station. Meanwhile, a former mayor of La Libertad, Zamboanga del Norte, Anjanette Sulit-Manglag, was fined P6,000 after pleading guilty for failure to render accounts before the Sandiganbayan. The anti-graft court said Ms. Manglag received P92,476.13 as cash advance for travel expenses, which she failed to render within the period allowed by CoA. The former mayor has presented a certification, dated Feb. 19, 2018, proving she has returned the full amount to the municipal government. — Charmaine A. Tadalan