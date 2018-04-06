2018 MIAS Plays “The Greatest Show From Hyundai”

PASAY CITY, Manila – Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the Philippines’ official distributor of Hyundai passenger and commercial vehicles, is bringing “The Greatest Show From Hyundai” to this year’s Manila International Auto Show (MIAS) from April 5 to 8, 2018 at the World Trade Center.

MIAS is the biggest motor show in the country, which serves as a venue both for car buyers and car enthusiasts to witness the most-prized vehicles and latest technology from the country’s premiere auto makers.

Aside from participating in the MIAS, HARI is taking this chance to unveil The Greatest Show From Hyundai, a must-see spectacle scheduled on April 5, the opening day of the MIAS. This is composed of a series of heart-stopping performances dedicated to Hyundai’s Four Great Acts: the all-new Hyundai Veloster, the all-new Hyundai Santa Fe, the Hyundai Ioniq Hybrid, and the new Hyundai Kona. These models have never been seen in the country before.

The Greatest Show From Hyundai is HARI’s way of going beyond the conventional car shows, as well as staying true to HARI’s “Beats Per Minute” creative handle. By incorporating performances from the heart-thumping Korean Buganda drumbeaters, Douglas Nierras’ Powerdance, and even one of the country’s rock music pillars, Jett Pangan of The Dawn,

The Greatest Show From Hyundai is set to welcome MIAS eventgoers with a bang. These performances, aside from the pocket activities scheduled for the whole duration of the 4-day auto show, will surely make hearts beat faster with excitement since they were tailor-fit to let eventgoers further familiarize themselves with the different personas of Hyundai’s Four Great Acts. To top it off, MIAS-exclusive discounts and freebies will be offered to interested Hyundai car buyers, thus allowing them to pump up their drive and get more out of life.

HARI President and CEO Ms. Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo graciously served as the key performer in the “Greatest Show From Hyundai” by introducing the Four Great Acts. According to her, “We have gone beyond measuring the Revolutions Per Minute, for this is the real revolution: to boost your Beats Per Minute with excitement, to let you get more out of life, and to give more power to your very own beating heart.”

Meet the four new powerhouses from The Greatest Show From Hyundai, get discounts and even freebies by dropping by the Hyundai booth from April 5 to 8, 2018 at the 2018 Manila International Auto Show. Visit hyundai.ph or follow Hyundai Philippines’ Facebook for more updates.

About HARI

Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Philippines, is the third top ranking automotive firm in the country. Hailed four times as Hyundai’s Asia-Pacific Distributor of the Year (2005, 2006, 2008, and 2013), and twice as Hyundai’s Global Distributor of the Year (2010 & 2016), HARI boasts of a 42-strong dealer network, superior after-sales, dealer and customer relations support, and an enviable roster of best-selling vehicles.