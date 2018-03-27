29th (and last?) ARMM anniversary

PAKARADJAAN 2018, a year-long celebration of the 29th anniversary of the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM), kicked off on March 26 with a street parade and a program featuring the culture of its five provinces — Basilan, Tawi-Tawi, Sulu, Maguindanao, and Lanao del Sur.

ARMM Governor Mujiv S. Hataman, in a speech said he prepared with the thought that this could be the last Pakaradjaan given the strides of the proposed Bangsamoro Basic Law, stressed the need to always remember the ARMM as the first recognition of the Bangsamoro identity in the Philippines and to continue telling the story of the Moro.