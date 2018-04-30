3 boats apprehended for illegal fishing in Masbate

THE PHILIPPINE Coast Guard Station (CGS) in Masbate apprehended three fishing boats in San Pascual, Masbate on April 27 for illegal fishing. The PCG reported on Sunday that the CGS-Masbate’s Maritime Law Enforcement team caught the boats’ crew using fine mesh net with active gear, locally known as ‘zipper,’ which is prohibited under the Philippine Fisheries Code as amended. The boats were identified as FB Jurna, FB Mary Femen, and FB Bernie, all with expired vessel safety certificates no licenses for the captains and the marine mechanic. The three boats are registered under three different people, namely: Jorge Liquiron from San Pascual, Masbate; and Malijana Tomas and Degracia Hermino, both from Balatan, Camarines Sur. The boats, captains and crew members were brought to Masbate City for proper documentation and filing of appropriate changes.