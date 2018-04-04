3 businessmen charged with tax evasion

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Wednesday filed with the Department of Justice (DoJ) tax evasion charges against businessmen Wilson Gabuten Tan, Jose B. Dyquiangco, Jr., and Lemuel Sibuma Consolacion.

Mr. Tan, whose tobacco-trading business is based in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur, is being sued for tax liabilities of about P2.77 million for taxable year 2009. Mr. Dyquiangco, a soft-drinks retailer based in San Fernando City, La Union, is being sued for about P9.3 million for taxable year 2007.

Mr. Consolacion, a pharmaceuticals dealer, also from La Union, was found to have filed thrice his value added-tax returns for 2015 and 2016 using the electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS), but without their corresponding eFPS payments. He is liable to pay an estimated total of P3.5 million. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio