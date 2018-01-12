3 K-pop fan meets kick off 2018

1 of 3

MANILA-BASED K-pop fans have much to look forward to as 2018 starts with fan meets with a so-called “idol group miracle,” and two popular actors.

Boy group JBJ will be holding its first ever fan meeting in Manila on Jan. 14.

JBJ was dubbed an “idol group miracle” in Korea, because its members Taehyun, Kenta, Sanggyun, Longguo, Donghan, and Hyunbin separately participated in the second season of the talent search PRODUCE 101 and gathered huge support from fans, who decided to create their own “dream group,” purchasing billboard ads at the Samseong Subway Station in Seoul, and posting their wish that the members officially debut.

The group went on to release its first mini album, which garnered 3 million hits within the first week, and holding a series of oversea fan meetings starting November.

At the Manila event, JBJ fans will have the opportunity to attend hi-touch with the group, take group photos and artist polaroid selfies, get autographed CDs and signed posters. All attendees will receive a free poster.

The JBJ 1st Fan Meeting In Manila “Come True” will be held on Jan. 14 at the KIA Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. Tickets — which range in price from P1,500 to P7,500 — are available through Ticket Net Online and all Ticket Net outlets nationwide.

Meanwhile, Korean actor Do Ji Han will be in Manila on Jan. 20 for his first fan meeting in the Philippines in the Philippines — dubbed “Bloom in Love with Do Ji Han” — which will be held at the Kia Theater.

The 26-year-old is best known for his supporting roles in the 2012 film The Tower, and his work in KBS2’s television series Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth.

Tickets to this fan meet range in price from P3,500 to P8,500. All buyers are entitled to a high touch with the Korean star. Patrons will also have the chance to have a dinner date with Ji Han or go on stage with him during the event. Tickets are available at Ticketnet outlets and online through www.ticketnet.com.ph.

Finally, Ji Soo fans will have a chance to see him up close and personal for the first time for the “Ji Soo, My One and Only,” fan meeting on Feb. 10, 7 p.m., at SM North EDSA Skydome in Quezon City.

There will be interviews, games, and special activities.

Tickets range in price from P2,000 to P5,500, with different priced tickets entitling holders to high touches to group photos.

Ji Soo has starred in K-dramas including Fantastic (2016), Doctor Crush (2016), Page Turner (2016), Scarlet Heart (2016), and more recently in Strong Woman (2017), and the upcoming drama, Bad Guys 2 (City of Evil). He also starred in the movies, One Way Trip (2016) and Seoul Mate (2014).

Tickets are available at all SM Ticket outlets and online at www.smtickets.com.