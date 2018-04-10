3 NPAs killed, 5 arrested in clash with military

AMID the impending resumption of peace negotiations, three alleged members of the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army (CPP-NPA) were killed and five others arrested in a clash against the 83rd Infantry Battalion in Bato, Camarines Sur on Tuesday morning. Three M16 rifles were recovered from the rebels.

Two of the five arrested were wounded and are reportedly being treated. Lieutenant General Danilo G. Pamonag, Southern Luzon commander, said he maintains support for the resumption of peace talks but the military troops operating in Southern Tagalog and Bicol “will still perform their mandate to protect the people.” — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz