3 soldiers killed, 1 wounded in Bukidnon and Cotabato incidents

ONE SOLDIER was killed and another wounded after suspected members of the New People’s Army (NPA) attacked in Quezon, Bukidnon on April 30. The two soldiers, both members of the 88th Infantry Battalion’s Community Support Program Security Team, were on board a motorcycle, unarmed, and in civilian clothes as they gathered necessary documents for a livelihood assistance program for the community when they were gunned down. Brigadier General Eric C. Vinoya, commander of the 403rd Infantry Brigade, condemned the attack and slammed the NPA for its “deceitful” attack.

COTABATO CITY

Meanwhile, 2 soldiers were killed in a shooting incident in Bagua, Cotabato City also on April 30. The two victims, identified as Private First Class Nelson M. Paimalan and Private Richard L. Bendanillo, both from the 12 Special Forces Company, were shot by four unidentified men riding in tandem. Mr. Paimalan died on the spot while Mr. Bendanillo died later at the Cotabato Regional and Medical Center. Scene of the Crime Operatives recovered one fired empty cartridge and one fired slug believed to be from a Cal .45 pistol. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz