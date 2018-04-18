41% undecided, 35% not open to hiring K-to-12 grads — poll

By Denise A. Valdez

K-TO-12 GRADUATES are expected to be on the losing end of the employment market, according to a job website which citing employers as saying they will likely not hire the batch this year.

Of the 503 companies polled in Jobstreet.com’s annual hiring preferences survey, 35% said they will not accept the new batch, while 41% said their decision is still indefinite.

Only 24% willingly said they are ready for K-to-12 graduates. These companies are in the BPO (21%), manufacturing (16%), professional services (12%), retail (12%) and machinery & equipment industries (7%).

Limiting job openings to only college graduates and finding K-to-12 students unqualified for the vacant positions are the primary reasons why companies refuse to hire them.

For those who are unsure, they said they are still evaluating how these graduates will fulfill the demands of their companies’ available positions. Others said they will eventually hire them, just not now.

The survey also found that 50% of these companies are willing to pay K-to-12 graduates the minimum wage, 24% above minimum and only 1% above P20,000.

Mr. Philip A. Gioca, Jobstreet.com Philippines country manager, said there are not enough jobs for all college and K-to-12 graduates.

“[I]f you have 1.2 million graduates, I don’t think we have enough jobs for that. Even if (there is) growth (by) 50% in job postings alone, that cannot accommodate (everyone),” he said.

Jobstreet.com marketing manager Rowena Cielo J. Sonza told reporters there are 60,000 job advertisements in their portal in 2017. This means there are around 150,000 to 200,000 vacancies in the job market.

The number of opportunities falls far behind the Department of Education’s estimated number of K-to-12 graduates at 1.252 million this year, on top of the number of college graduates which usually falls around 600,000 every year.

Jobstreet.com’s annual fresh graduate report showed that in 2017, available jobs for fresh graduates increased by 10% at 52,149, from 47,339 the previous year. Most of these applicants were absorbed in BPO (45%), retail (5.6%) and manufacturing (4%) industries.

Their average monthly salary stood at P19,785, a 1.759% increase from the figure in 2016.

Law graduates still had the highest average monthly salary at P27,355, followed by communication practitioners at P24,675 and journalists at P22,446.

According to Mr. Gioca, most of the higher-paying jobs “require a digital footprint,” noting that employers commonly look for communication skills and analytical thinking in applicants.

The report also showed that attitude and work ethic are still the top priority of employers, but internship experience remains important.

“(On-the-job training) is a crucial ingredient now for college people to actually take. Before, it was an option. Now, we see it as a requirement,” Mr. Gioca said.

He also noted that employers have become more demanding now, putting importance to the leadership skills of their applicants.

Graduates of Polytechnic University of the Philippines, University of the Philippines System and Ateneo de Manila University remain the most attractive to companies.

School reputation is the common reason why applicants from these universities gained the most attention.

This is also the first time in four years that two universities outside Metro Manila have made it to the top 10 preferred universities — University of San Carlos which ranked eighth and University of Cebu which ranked ninth.

The 2018 Fresh Graduate Report is based on Jobstreet.com data from the fourth quarter of 2017. The Employers’ Survey on Hiring Preferences was conducted last February.