41,164 business permits up for renewal

THE Business Bureau urges business owners to avoid the rush and penalties by renewing their business permits within the renewal period beginning today until Jan. 20. “We have released a total of 41,164 business permits this year so that is also more or less the same number of business permits we expect to renew in 2018,” lawyer and Business Bureau chief Marissa M. Torentera said in an interview. Applications will be accepted on Jan. 3-5 from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and on Jan. 8-12 and Jan. 15-19, from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Applications submitted on Saturdays and Sundays during these periods will be accepted between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. But the last day of renewal on Jan. 20 will be until midnight. Representatives of business owners should present a Special Power of Attorney (SPA) while corporate secretaries are required to present certificates plus IDs of their principals and a certified list of their employees. From today until Jan. 20, applicants will also be required to submit barangay clearance, latest cedula for 2018, a valid fire inspection certificate and other documents that depend on the nature of the business. — Carmencita A. Carillo