5 arrested for illegal sale of Boracay forestland

By Dane Angelo M. Enerio

THE National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested five individuals suspected of “illegally selling inalienable lands in Boracay island,” according to a statement.

NBI Anti-Organized and Transnational Crime Division (AOTCD) agents on Tuesday, March 27, apprehended suspects Jacqueline B. Yao, Gina Y. Talapian, Lorelei G. Tarrosa , Jason Lacson, and Chaulin Yan in an entrapment operation at a hotel in Pasay City. They will be charged with syndicated estafa in connection with the sale of Lot No. 598-A in Barangay Balabag, Boracay Island, with a total area of 7,988 square meters.

The area is protected by Proclamation 1064 classifying some parts of Malay, Aklan as inalienable forestland. Barangays in Boracay belong to that municipality.

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand M. Lavin said this kind of land “cannot be surrendered by the government, therefore, this cannot be titled to any person or individual.”

Ms. Tarrosa allegedly introduced herself to the complainant, an entertainment and hotel company that requested anonymity for security reasons, “as one of the heirs of the said real property, offered said property,” but after leasing the lot, the complainant “found some issues involving Estate tax…that had not been settled,” said the statement.

It was revealed through records from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO) that the land was declared as an inalienable forestland.

“Realizing this, the complainant-corporation discontinued giving installments starting September 2017,” the statement further read.

Mses. Tarrosa and Talapian, however, allegedly still demanded payment for the lease, prompting the complainant to seek the NBI’s assistance.

“By then, the complainant-corporation (had) already paid on several occasions a down payment totaling P38,500,000,” said the NBI statement.

The NBI clarified this case will be investigated further.

The suspects remained silent when sought for comment.