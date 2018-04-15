5-year tax moratorium in Marawi, Lanao del Sur proposed

A HOUSE resolution seeks to impose a five-year income tax moratorium on the salaries of government workers in Marawi City and Lanao del Sur province, as well as the suspension of loan payments, including interest for five years. Rep. Raymond Democrito C. Mendoza of the Trade Union Congress of the Philippines told BusinessWorld in a text message that the resolution, filed on March 20, plans to provide “economic relief” for the government workers who were “at the front line during the battle of Marawi.” The resolution is currently pending at the committee on ways and means, which will convene when Congress resumes session in May. — Charmaine A. Tadalan