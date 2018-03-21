56% increase in Chinese tourists boosts Jan.-Feb. arrivals

TOURIST ARRIVALS in the first two months of the year reached more than 1.4 million, up 16% from 1.21 million in the same period last year, boosted by Chinese travelers, according to data released Wednesday by the Department of Tourism (DoT).

“For the first two months, we have already breached the 1.4 million tourist mark, another first in the history, and it is a good sign for the tourism industry,” DoT Secretary Wanda Tulfo-Teo said in a statement. Koreans remained the top visitors at 354,700 in January and February, followed by the Chinese at 256,880, which is 56% higher than in the first two months of 2017. “The warming relations between the Philippines and China plus the Chinese New Year seven-day holiday strengthen the platform for us to jump-start our campaign of achieving 1.5 million Chinese arrivals for this year,” Ms. Teo said. Last year, the Philippines ranked 9th among the top destinations for Chinese outbound tourists, according to Chinese travel agency TravelChinaGuide.