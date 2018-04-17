6 ARMM electricity co-ops to receive equipment from JICA-NEA project

THE NATIONAL Electrification Administration (NEA) is buying distribution line materials and new boom trucks from a Japanese company as part of a ¥771-million (about P375.5 million) grant from Japan aimed at improving the power distribution system in the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM).

NEA Administrator Edgardo R. Masongsong said the Philippines, through NEA, is expressing “deep appreciation” to the Japanese government, through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), for the response to the administration’s call for help in the country’s electrification program in the Bangsamoro area.

“The assistance will further the development of the ARMM, especially the BASULTA (Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi) area which had been identified by the President as a priority for socio-economic development,” he said in a statement.

General trading company Nishizawa Ltd., which bested four other Japanese participants in the bidding, will supply and deliver the power distribution equipment and materials, such as 16 boom trucks, 425 units of transformers, poles, and wires to six beneficiary electricity cooperatives.

The Japanese firm will also be in charge of the implementation of training, focusing on the handling of insulated wire and operation of the boom trucks.

The project recipients are Lanao del Sur Electric Cooperative, Inc., Maguindanao Electric Cooperative, Inc., Basilan Electric Cooperative, Inc., Sulu Electric Cooperative, Inc., Tawi-Tawi Electric Cooperative, Inc., and Siasi Electric Cooperative, Inc. — Victor V. Saulon