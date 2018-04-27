6 foreigners in P6.4-billion shabu shipment case barred from leaving the country

FOUR Chinese and two Taiwanese nationals implicated in the P6.4-billion Chinese shabu shipment case have been disallowed from leaving the country, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said on Friday.

The agency made this announcement after the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 46 issued Hold Departure Orders (HDOs) against them.

“The Bureau will immediately implement the HDOs and include the names in the Bureau’s database,” the agency’s spokesperson Atty. Ma. Antonette Mangrobang said, referring to Chinese nationals Richard Chen, Many Li, Kenneth Dong and

Chen Rong Huan as well as Taiwanese nationals Chen I-Min and Jhu Ming Jyun.

On November 30 last year, Mr. Cheng attempted to leave the country but was stopped by officers on the strength of an Immigration Lookout Bulletin Order (ILBO) issued against him.

Mr. Cheng and the others are accused of violating Republic Act No. 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 for smuggling illegal drugs. They also face charges at a Valenzuela City court for the delivery of illegal drugs.

The charges against them stemmed from the 600 kilograms worth of shabu seized by the Bureau of Customs and the National Bureau of Investigation in May last year from a warehouse in Valenzuela City. — Dane M. Enerio