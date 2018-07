Philippine Seven Corp. (PSC) aims to reach 3,000 stores by the end of 2019, as it accelerates its expansion to stay ahead of competition among other convenience store operators.

“Hopefully end of next year we’ll be close to 3,000, and hopefully even faster after that,” PSC President and Chief Executive Officer Jose Victor P. Paterno told reporters in a briefing ahead of the company’s annual shareholders’ meeting in Ortigas Center on Thursday, July 19. — Arra B. Francia