A Kanye West and Elon Musk Tesla bromance in tweets

Kanye West and Elon Musk’s bromance is hitting an all-time high.

Rapper and entrepreneur West took to Twitter to praise his Tesla Inc. car, with some of his tweets being picked up by Musk, the electric-auto maker’s chief executive officer, a few hours later.

I really love my Tesla. I’m in the future. Thank you Elon. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

“I really love my Tesla. I’m in the future. Thank you Elon,” West told his 14.5 million Twitter followers. Musk, who’s active on the social network, retweeted the comments, as well as another one where West says, “this is the funnest car I’ve ever driven.”

This is the funnest car I’ve ever driven — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 23, 2018

“I heard these are really good for the environment,” West also said, ending the tweet with an emoji of two hands folded.

Earlier this year, Musk said at a conference that Kanye West is “obviously” his inspiration. West owns a P100D Model S.

Elon Musk says he’s “obviously” inspired by Kanye West #tictocnews pic.twitter.com/Hhd5b94kJ0 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 18, 2018

West isn’t the first celebrity to promote the carmaker’s business. Back in 2015, when “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” debuted, the host chose Musk as one of his first guests. Colbert also drives a Tesla. But not all those who can afford the vehicle are advocates. In a 2013 interview with Esquire, actor George Clooney said he wasn’t impressed with his Tesla and indicated he no longer owned one. — Bloomberg