AboitizPower implements reorganization plan

THE reorganization at Aboitiz Power Corp. has left its president giving up his previously concurrent position as chief operating officer, while other officers have been given either a bigger role or an expanded one.

“On March 24, 2018, [AboitizPower] approved a reorganization plan, which involves assigning key officers in new roles, or expanding the existing roles of some key officers,” it told the stock exchange on Monday.

Emmanuel V. Rubio will become the company’s new chief operating officer starting on June 1. At present, he is the executive vice-president (EVP) and the president and chief operating officer of the power generation group.

Antonio R. Moraza will remain as president of AboitizPower.

Luis Miguel O. Aboitiz, currently the executive vice president and chief operating officer of the corporate business group, will assume a new role as chief strategy officer effective on June 1.

Robert McGregor, currently AboitizPower’s executive director for business development, will take on a new function — as the company’s executive director-chief investment officer — also starting on June 1.

Christopher B. Sangster will take on an expanded role as executive director for business development and project development and execution effective on May 1.

Beverly B. Tolentino, AboitizPower’s first vice-president and chief finance officer for the power generation group, will be transferring to parent firm Aboitiz Equity Ventures, Inc. effective April 1, assuming the position of first vice-president-CSU finance planning and projects.

AboitizPower also appointed Felino M. Bernardo as the chief operating officer for the generation business group, and Ma. Racquel J. Bustamante as first vice-president and chief finance officer for the same group.

Shares in AboitizPower were unchanged on Monday at P38.80 each. — Victor V. Saulon