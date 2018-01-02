AboitizPower unit to supply renewable energy to General Santos City

ABOITIZ POWER Corp. said its subsidiary has signed a 20-megawatt (MW) renewable energy supply agreement with South Cotabato’s electric cooperative, which is aiming to balance its power generation mix.

“With Hedcor’s 69-MW Manolo Fortich hydro power plant in Bukidnon wrapping up its construction, [South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative, Inc.] Socoteco II is looking forward to receiving their energy supply by 2018,” AboitizPower said in a statement on Monday.

Socoteco II currently serves General Santos City and the municipalities of Sarangani, Tupi, and Polomolok in South Cotabato.

Hedcor, Inc.’s hydropower facility in Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon is now on its commissioning phase.

AboitizPower said Socoteco II is the latest addition to the list of electric cooperatives in Mindanao that will tap the company’s cleanergy supply through its subsidiary Hedcor Bukidnon, Inc.

“Hedcor Bukidnon has also signed renewable energy supply agreements with Zamboanga del Sur Electric Cooperatives 1 and 2, Zamboanga del Norte Electric Cooperative, Misamis Occidental I Electric Cooperative, Siargao Electric Cooperative, Bukidnon Second Electric Cooperative, and Surigao del Sur 1 Electric Cooperative, Inc.,” AboitizPower said.

AboitizPower quoted Socoteco II as saying that it was “excited” with the partnership with the company.

“For many years now, we have witnessed the company’s commitment in helping us provide the best service to our members-consumers,” said Socoteco II General Manager Crisanto C. Sotelo.

Hedcor’s 69-MW Manolo Fortich plant is among the recent hydro and baseload plants in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao that will bring 500-MW of “attributable” capacity to AboitizPower in 2018.

AboitizPower along with partner SN Power of Norway recently completed building the 8.5-MW Maris Canal hydro project in Isabela.

The company is also finishing the 340-MW Therma Power Visayas, Inc. baseload power plant in Toledo City, Cebu and the 400-MW Pagbilao 3 baseload power plant in Quezon province.

AboitizPower is targeting an attributable capacity, or its corresponding share in the power facilities it built with partner companies, of 4,000 MW by 2020. — Victor V. Saulon