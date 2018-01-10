Abra holds international motocross competition

THE much-awaited Congressman JB Bernos International Freestyle Motocross will be held on Jan. 27-28 at the Namagpagan Motocross Track, Poblacion, La Paz, Abra.

In its seventh year, the competition promotes motocross tourism in the country with 12 race categories plus the freestyle exhibition.

“Every year, we invite big stars of freestyle motocross, such as international riders from America. This year, we will bring the top freestyle riders of the world,” said SELJ SPORTS President and Hari ng Motocross Jay Lacnit, the partner of Bernos in the event.

International freestyle riders who are coming to the Philippines include Tom Robinson, Harry Bink, Steve Mini, Scott Fitzgerald, Blake Bilko Williams, and Emma Mcferran. Legendary celebrity riders Jack McNeice, Corey Creed, and Denis Stapleton will also grace the competition.

“All our kababayan here in La Paz look forward to this grand tournament. We are proud to bring sports motocross tourism in the Philippines,” said Congressman JB Bernos.

Mayor Ching Bernos also expressed pride that Abra has been a big fan of motocross because of the event.