ABS-CBN, GMA claim TV ratings lead for 2017

RIVAL TELEVISION networks ABS-CBN Corp. and GMA Network, Inc. both claimed the lead in nationwide TV ratings for 2017.

In a statement, ABS-CBN said it ended the year with an average audience share of 46%, or 12 points higher than GMA’s 34%, citing data provided by multinational audience measurement provider Kantar Media.

Kantar Media uses a nationwide panel size of 2,610 urban and rural homes, which it says represent 100% of the total Philippine TV viewing population.

ABS-CBN said it dominated the primetime block (6 p.m. to 12 midnight) in 2017, with an average audience share of 50%, versus GMA’s 32%.

The Lopez-led network said it also had higher ratings for the morning block (6 a.m.-12 noon) with 39% versus GMA’s 32%; the noontime block (12 noon – 3 p.m.) with 45% versus GMA’s 36%; and afternoon block (3 p.m.-6 p.m.) with 43% versus GMA’s 38%.

ABS-CBN said it also bested its rival in Total Balance Luzon with an average national audience share of 48% versus GMA’s 36%; in Total Luzon with 42% vs GMA’s 36%, in Total Visayas with 53% versus GMA’s 28%; and in Total Mindanao with 53% versus GMA’s 31%.

In December, the Lopez-led network said it dominated nationwide ratings with an average audience share of 45% versus GMA’s 34%.

Meanwhile, GMA, in a separate statement, said it recorded an average 42.5% total day people audience share in the National Urban Television Audience Measurement (NUTAM), against ABS-CBN’s 36.8%, citing Nielsen TV Audience Measurement’s full year data.

GMA said it was the ahead for 2017 in all time blocks in both Urban Luzon and Mega Manila, posting 48.8% (against ABS-CBN’s 31%) and 51.9% (against ABS-CBN’s 26.7%), respectively.

The listed network said its December ratings hit 44.3% against ABS-CBN’s 37.2%. — P.P.C. Marcelo