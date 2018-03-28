ABS-CBN targets six million TVplus boxes sold this year

ABS-CBN Corp. looks to sell at least six million TVplus boxes by the end of this year, in a bid to expand coverage among households in the country.

“We hope to hit at least six million. Technically it covers probably already the bulk or a big of Metro Manila. So that solves a lot of signal issues for ABS-CBN and for households that are probably not watching ABS-CBN because of bad signal,” ABS-CBN Chief Financial Officer Aldrin M. Cerrado told reporters last week.

The Lopez-led company launched TVplus digital box product as part of its Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) business back in 2015. The product gives customers access to free-to-air channels such as ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN Sports+Action, as well as premium channels including CineMo!, YeY!, Knowledge Channel, and DZMM Teleradyo.

“With DTT boxes in their homes, then it should help grow the business,” Mr. Cerrado added. — Arra B. Francia