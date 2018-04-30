Abu Sayyaf abducts 2 cops, 2 civilians

TWO POLICE officers were among the four individuals abducted in Patikul, Sulu on April 29, according to authorities. The two officers, identified as Police Officer 2 (PO2) Benierose Alvarez and PO1 Dinah Gumahad, were with Faizal Ahidji aboard a tricycle driven by Jakosalem Ahamad Blas when they were flagged down and forcibly taken by 11 armed men led by Abu Sayyaf member Mujir Yada. The military’s Joint Task Force Sulu and the Philippine National Police are currently conducting rescue operations. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz