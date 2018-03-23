Acclaimed film Birdshot now on Netflix

THE critically acclaimed film Birdshot will be shown on the video streaming platform Netflix, Globe announced in a release yesterday. The film, which stars Mary Joy Apostol, Arnold Reyes, and John Arcilla, will be the first Philippine content released locally on Netflix, and will be available on the platform internationally on the same day, March 26. The award-winning indie film, directed by Mikhail Red, is a production of TBA Studios, Globe Studios, and Pelikula Red. Birdshot was named the Best Film at the Asian Future Tokyo Film Fest 2016 and as the Oscar selection for the Philippines in 2017. It was hailed by Variety magazine critic Richard Kuipers as “wonderfully directed and performed” and “…a compelling study in the loss of innocence while offering potent commentary on the state of things in the Philippines.”