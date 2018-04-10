Actress Susan Anspach of Five Easy Pieces, 75

LOS ANGELES — Actress Susan Anspach, who appeared in the 1970 classic Five Easy Pieces with Jack Nicholson and other films, has died at the age of 75.

Her son, Caleb Goddard, confirmed her death to The New York Times. He said she died on Monday last week of coronary failure at her Los Angeles home.

Anspach was best known for her role as an icy pianist who sleeps with the character played by Nicholson in Five Easy Pieces. Her other film credits included The Landlord with Beau Bridges, Blume in Love with Kris Kristofferson, and as Woody Allen’s ex-wife in Play It Again Sam.

Anspach was married from 1970 to 1978 to actor Mark Goddard, who adopted her two children from other relationships. She claimed that Nicholson was the father of her son Caleb although the actor has never publicly acknowledged his paternity. — AFP