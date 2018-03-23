Aegis Juris members linked to Atio Castillo case now in NBI custody

Members of Aegis Juris fraternity linked to the death of University of Santo Tomas (UST) law student Horacio “Atio” Castillo III during the fraternity’s initiation rites last year are now in the custody of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

NBI Deputy Director Ferdinand M. Lavin told reporters on Friday, March 23, that Min Wei Chan, Jose Miguel Salamat, John Robin G. Ramos, Marcelino Bagtang, Jr., Arvin A. Balag, Ralph Trangia, Axel Munro Hipe, Oliver Onofre, Joshua Joriel Macabali and Hans Matthew Rodrigo were “picked up” by agents at around 11 a.m.

This comes after the Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 40 issued warrants of arrest against the members on Thursday, March 22 after finding probably cause in the non-bailable offenses of Section 4(a) of Republic Act No. 8049, or the Anti Hazing Law. — Dane Angelo M. Enerio