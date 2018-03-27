AEV, DA sign agreement for urban farming initiative

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc. (AEV) said it signed an agreement with the government for a program to set up small urban backyard farms.

In a statement on Tuesday, AEV said it signed a memorandum of agreement with the Department of Agriculture (DA), the DA’s Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), the Bureau of Plant Industry, the Bureau of Soils, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to launch the Urban Agriculture Garden Project.

The program, which involves the distribution of seedlings, garden tools and kits, will also include seminars for beneficiaries to help them develop sustainable livelihoods.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Special Concerns Ranibai D. Dilangalen said that the partnership with AEV hopes to reduce the incidence of urban hunger.

“Through this project, we are able to help the residents have food for their household consumption and potentially earn.”

Currently, there are four urban backyard farms set up in Barangay Bahay Toro, Quezon City and at ATI sites in Cotabato, Davao and Quezon City. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato