AEV unit taps Bukidnon cooperative to supply corn

ABOITIZ Equity Ventures, Inc.’s (AEV) food and agribusiness subsidiary Pilmico Foods Corp. signed a memorandum of agreement with a Bukidnon-based farmer’s cooperative for an inclusive corn sourcing project.

In a statement released on Monday, Pilmico will be sourcing a part of its corn requirements for its animal feeds business from the Mantibugao Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Farmers Cooperative (MARBFC).

Pilmico chose MARBFC as its first inclusive supplier through the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Corn Program Team and the local government units of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

Pilmico Chief Operating Officer Tristan S. Aboitiz in the same statement said that the company will continue to collaborate with LGUs and communities in the future.

“I am honored that Pilmico is a part of this pioneer project and we hope that the successful roll-out will serve as an example for more of these kinds of partnerships in the future,” he added.

MARBFC Chairman Benjamin Magtajas said that this is likewise the cooperative’s first time partnering with a large company.

“[This] is the first time that we can actually can go directly to the big companies and sell our produce. [This is a] dream come true,” he added.

Pilmico earlier reported that it will be allotting P9 billion for its capital expenditures over three years, which would include a meat fabrication plant and cold storage in Tarlac.

AEV’s net profit in 2017 fell 4% to P21.6 billion.

AEV shares on Monday fell P0.50 or 0.69% to P71.55. — Anna Gabriela A. Mogato