AFP still in active defense mode

THE Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) remains in “active defense mode” despite a three-day break in the truce with the New People’s Army (NPA), Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana said on Wednesday. “We are still on active defense…That’s the marching order,” Mr. Lorenzana said in a televised press briefing in Marawi City, after President Rodrigo R. Duterte declared a unilateral cease-fire with communist rebels from 6 p.m. of Dec. 23 to 11:59 p.m. of Dec. 26 and from 6 p.m. of December 30 until 11:59 p.m. of Jan. 2. For his part, Presidential Spokesperson Herminio Harry L. Roque, Jr. said the government has “no plan to withdraw the Christmas cease-fire” despite the NPA’s attack on a military patrol base in Compostela Valley on Christmas Day, saying that “the government keeps its promise.” For Major General Noel S. Clement of the 10th Infantry (Agila) Division, the recent attack “was absolutely clear violation of cease-fire made by the terrorist NPA to disrupt our efforts in making sure Christmas will be celebrated peacefully. Their celebration is usually accompanied by armed attacks against the people that reflect their true color as a criminal organization void of any ideology.” Meanwhile, the Communist Party of the Philippines–North Central Mindanao Region (CPP-NCMR) spokesman Norsen Manggubat reported on Tuesday that the movement continues to expand its mass base “amidst the martial law.” “In the span of one year, the number of barrios encompassed by the movement has increased by 17%. Similarly, the population of new members of the organized masses rose by 21% from last year’s figure. Units of the people’s militias, meanwhile, have gained 7% within the countryside barrios,” Mr. Manggubat said in a statement. Some 131 NPA-led military offensives were initiated in the region, the group said, adding it has endured 10 defensive actions against the enemy. Of its 250 casualties, 141 were killed in action and 109 were wounded-in-action (WIA), the statement said, adding that 12 combatants were killed and 15 were wounded. The group also seized 107 rifles from government forces. “With these gains and losses, we had overcome recruiting revolutionaries from the above movements. NPA personnel have increased by 9% as compared from the previous year. Party membership also rose by 13%.” — Arjay L. Balinbin