After Grab, LTFRB orders Hype to explain P2-per-minute charge

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) has issued a show-cause order to transport network company (TNC) Hype Transport Systems, Inc. for allegedly imposing a P2-per-minute travel time charge without authority from the Board.

In an order released on Tuesday and shared with reporters on Wednesday, July 18, the LTFRB said it wants the ride-hailing company to explain its fare structure, otherwise it may face suspension.

“Acting on a report forwarded by a concerned citizen to the Board, respondent Hype Transport Systems, Inc. is hereby ordered to show cause in writing within a period of five days from receipt of a copy hereof, why its Certification of Accreditation as a Transport Network Company should not be suspended…,” the order said.

The LTFRB said the charge is on top of a flag down rate of P40 and an additional charge of P14 per kilometer. It also set a hearing for the said case next Tuesday, July 24.

Hype was sought for comments on the show-cause order but has yet to issue an official statement as of press time.

In April, Grab Philippines (MyTaxi.PH) was also questioned for its P2 per minute waiting time charge, which led to the fare component’s suspension.

Hype is one of the local ride-hailing companies accredited by the LTFRB in April after Grab’s buy-out of the southeast asian operations of Uber Technologies, Inc., leaving it the sole TNC in the market. — Denise A. Valdez