AirAsia plans Manila-Osaka flights by 2nd half

PHILIPPINES AIRASIA, Inc. is looking to mount flights from Manila to Osaka, Japan by the second half of the year.

Philippines AirAsia chief executive officer (CEO) Dexter M. Comendador said they have already received the entitlements for flights to Japan, which has recently become a popular destination for Filipino travelers.

“We have [entitlements] for Osaka, around second semester. [From] Manila,” Mr. Comendador told reporters last month.

This will be Philippines AirAsia’s first route between the Philippines and Japan.

The budget carrier will fly daily to the Indonesian cities of Bali and Jakarta starting Jan. 19 and Jan. 9, respectively.

Philippines AirAsia is planning to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by the second half of this year. The company expects to raise up to $250 million from the IPO, which will be used mainly for expanding its facilities.

The IPO is part of the plan of AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes to consolidate its Southeast Asian units under one listed holding company, which is seen to create economies of scale and strengthen its position as the primary regional airline. — P.P.C. Marcelo