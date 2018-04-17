AirAsia to introduce Clark-Cebu route

PHILIPPINES AirAsia, Inc. is introducing flights to Cebu from its hub in Clark, Pampanga next month.

In a statement, the budget carrier said it will have four Clark-Cebu flights a week starting May 11.

“Our commitment is to make air travel more affordable, convenient and accessible to travelers especially outside Metro Manila through our superb service and signature low fares. We are thrilled to be painting Clark and Cebu skies red with introductory fares now up for grabs from as low as P17 only,” Philippines AirAsia CEO Dexter M. Comendador was quoted as saying in a statement.

AirAsia currently offers flights from Clark to Iloilo, Davao, and Puerto Princesa.

The government is pushing New Clark City as the country’s “next big metropolis,” with new projects such as the P12.55-billion New Terminal Building for the Clark International Airport, P211.43-billion Philippine National Railways North 2 project, and the P4.37-billion Chico River Pump Irrigation Project.