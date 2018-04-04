AirSWIFT taking bookings for El Nido-Davao

DAVAO CITY — Ayala-controlled boutique airline AirSWIFT Transport, Inc. has started taking bookings for its El Nido-Davao service which will launch in May.

The airline will offer the thrice-weekly service on May 22 with El Nido departures scheduled for 11:25 a.m. and Davao departures at 2:10 p.m. The service will operate on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

In February, AirSWIFT announced plans to expand services with destinations like Puerto Princesa, Davao City, and Tagbilaran, Bohol.

Rolando V. Nuñez, AirSWIFT head of commercial operations, said in an interview that the Puerto Princesa service was launched on March 15. Puerto Princesa’s upgraded international airport started operating in May 2017.

The El Nido-Davao service will use 48-seat ATR 42600 aircraft, with an initial target load factor of 60%, rising to 70% by the end of 2018, he said, adding that based on indications from travel agents, interest in the service is high because it will do away with the need for Davao residents to connect in Manila for El Nido flights.

The airline will launch an El Nido-Tagbilaran service this month. — Maya M. Padillo