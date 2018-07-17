Akamai cites PHL’s ‘huge’ business potential as companies undergo digital transformation

Akamai Technologies, Inc. is expecting a huge potential for its business in the Philippines as the country’s big businesses go through a digital transformation while smaller ones begin to realize the need to accelerate and secure their online systems.

“This country has a lot of potential,” said Gerald Penaflor, Akamai head of enterprise business in the ASEAN, in a media roundtable discussion in Makati City on Tuesday, July 17.

“We have 110 million people over here, 48% of our population are already, one way or the other, part of online community and about 98% of them are all subscribers of Facebook,” he said.

He said that based on how Facebook and Google are positioning themselves in the Philippines, attention is focused on the potential of a country with a big population, many from younger generation, that is online everyday.

“So that’s why the potential definitely is much much more bigger compared to other countries,” he added.

Fernando Serto, Akamai head of security strategy in the Asia-Pacific, said the company started operating in the Philippines in 2015 with a few servers that has since expanded to more than 800 as of the last count.

“So it’s a very rich market for us from a target perspective. The last two years have been amazing for us in the Philippines, but we haven’t even scratched the surface yet,” he said. — Victor V. Saulon