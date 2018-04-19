Albayalde assumes command of PNP

THE NEW Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar D. Albayalde pledged to carry on the programs implemented under his predecessor Ronald M. Dela Rosa as he took command of the police force on Thursday, April 19.

“We will not relent on our war against illegal drugs and other forms of criminality,” Mr. Albayalde said in his speech during the PNP Change of Command Ceremony.

Mr. Dela Rosa, whom President Rodrigo R. Duterte designated as the new director of the Bureau of Corrections on the same day, was at the forefront of the campaign against illegal drugs and saw a record of 22% decrease in criminality during his 21-month tenure as the PNP’s leader.

Mr. Albayalde said he will enforce strict discipline, reforms, and internal cleansing of the ranks.

“We will standardize ethical training to our personnel and build better facilities, including bigger detention cells in our police stations. All our recruits and new officers shall be required to undergo standard staff training before they get deployed in different regions,” Mr. Albayalde said.

As the Regional Director of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO), Mr. Albayalde became known for conducting surprise visits on police stations and dismissing erring officials.

“As much as I enjoy conducting surprise inspections, I may not be able to reach all of our 2,766 police stations nationwide. So I expect our provincial and city directors to conduct their surprise inspections to regularly assess the operational readiness of our forces on the ground,” Mr. Albayalde added.

Likewise, Mr. Albayalde said exemplary officials will be recognized and provided legal assistance for police officials who are facing charges before any court in relation to their duty. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz