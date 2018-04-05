Albayalde, Galvez head PNP, AFP

PRESIDENT Rodrigo R. Duterte named Metro Manila police chief Oscar D. Albayalde as the new head of the 175,000-member Philippine National Police (PNP), replacing the tough-talking Ronald M. dela Rosa, whose extended tenure ends soon.

Mr. Roque also announced the appointment of Lieutenant-General Carlito Galvez, who led troops in a five-month-long battle in a southern city last year, as the new military chief.

“I told (Camp Crame), may bago tayong Chief PC (PNP Chief). I’m going to announce it now: it’s Albayalde,” Mr. Duterte said during the awarding of Outstanding Farmers, Fisherfolks, and Coastal Communities in Malacañang Palace.

“Kasi tinanong ko ‘yung mga taga-Davao, I mentioned two other names. Sabi, ‘Ayan, sir, mahusay ‘yan, mabait.’ Tinanong ko si Albayalde. ‘Sir masyadong istrikto ‘yan.’ Iyan si Albayalde ang inyo… Albayalde is the man for you,” Mr. Duterte said. (I asked those from Davao, I mentioned two other names. They said, “They’re capable and kind.” I asked of Albayalde. “Sir, he’s too strict.” So you get Albayalde… Albayalde is the man for you.)

Following this announcement, Mr. Albayalde expressed gratitude to the President for his “trust and confidence.”

“Rest assured that I will not betray their trust and confidence na ibinigay nila sa ‘kin, ‘yun ang maipapangako ko sa kanila (that they gave me, this is what I can promise them),” Mr. Albayalde said in a phone interview.

Likewise, Mr. Albayalde thanked Mr. Dela Rosa for endorsing him to the President.

Mr. Albayalde, who came from the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Sinagtala Class of 1986 with Mr. Dela Rosa, was assigned to the NCRPO in July 2016. He is known for conducting surprise visits to police stations and dismissing negligent officials. He is set to retire in November 2019. — MNRDLC with Reuters