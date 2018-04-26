Algae patrol

MEMBERS of the Science Technical Team of the Philippine Coast Guard’s (PCG) Marine Environmental Protection Command headed by Ensign Gerald L. Cordero PCG conduct a shoreline patrol on April 24 to monitor the extent of algae around Boracay. The shoreline patrol was followed by a Marine Scientific Coastal Survey from Caticlan in mainland Panay to determine if nearby beaches are also contaminated.

The Department of Environment and Natural Resources Western Visayas office marks the first day of Boracay’s closure with the cleanup of parts of the shoreline using a fish net to remove algae.