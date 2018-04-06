ALI completes acquisition of Tarlac property

AYALA LAND, Inc. (ALI) on Thursday said it has completed the acquisition of several parcels of land owned by Central Azucarera de Tarlac, Inc. (CAT) in Tarlac City.

In a statement, the property giant said it signed the deed of absolute sale with CAT for the purchase of the property with a total area of 290 hectares in Barangay Central, San Miguel in Tarlac City.

No financial details were disclosed.

Last month, the Philippine Competition Commission cleared the ALI-CAT deal, saying it “does not result in substantial lessening of competition, considering that the parties are not operating in the same relevant geographic market.”

Ayala Land is ramping up spending this year, setting aside P110.8 billion in capital expenditures as it expects strong demand for residential properties to continue.

Around 43% of the capex or P47.4 billion will be allotted for residential projects, 17% or P18.7 billion for mall projects, 12% or P14 billion for land acquisitions.

ALI’s attributable profit grew 21% to P25.3 billion in 2017, driven by the 14% increase in revenues to P122 billion.