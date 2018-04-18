ALI further expands in Malaysia

AYALA Land, Inc. (ALI) is setting the stage for its Malaysian expansion with the acquisition of a four-hectare property in the country’s capital, seeking to transform it into a residential area.

The listed property giant said its board of directors approved on Wednesday, April 18, the purchase of the property located in Klang Valley, Kuala Lumpur.

The acquisition was made through MCT Bhd., since ALI has been able to secure a majority share in the Malaysian property developer, or 50.19%, last January. — Arra B. Francia