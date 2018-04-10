Alibaba’s Alipay arrives in the Philippines via AUB

Mobile payment system Alipay will now be available in the Philippines to allow Chinese visitors in the country to pay using their electronic wallets, Asia United Bank (AUB) said.

In a statement sent to reporters on Tuesday, April 10, the Ng-led lender said it has partnered with Alipay of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., enabling AUB to accredit Philippine merchants to accept Alipay payments from Chinese customers.

Alipay is the largest mobile and online payment platform in the world with over 800 million users worldwide and is available in 40 countries. — Karl Angelo N. Vidal