Allowances for gov’t workers to rise by P1,000

GOVERNMENT workers will receive an additional P1,000 in allowances this year after the Budget department approves guidelines for its release.

“We increased the uniform allowance of all national government employees from P5,000 to P6,000 per year. P1.12 billion has been allocated under the miscellaneous personnel fund,” Budget Secretary Benjamin E. Diokno said during a news conference yesterday.

Mr. Diokno was referring to Budget Circular No. 1-2018 dated March 8, 2018.

It covers civilian government personnel occupying regular, contractual, or casual positions; appointive or elective; rendering services on full-time or part-time basis.

However it excludes military and uniformed personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Philippine National Police, Philippine Public Safety College, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology.

It also excluded foreign service personnel of the Department of Foreign Affairs, barangay officials and employees paid monthly honoraria; and those hired without employer-employee relationships and funded from non-personnel services appropriations.

The allowance is “granted to defray expenses for uniforms or distinctive clothing which are the required appropriate attire for employees in the regular performance of their work,” according to the circular. — Elijah Joseph C. Tubayan