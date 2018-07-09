AlloyMTD plans gov’t center-business hub in Bataan

THE AlloyMTD Group is in talks with the local government to develop a P3.6-billion government center and business hub in Bataan.

Patrick Nicholas P. David, president for AlloyMTD Holdings Philippines, said the company has started negotiations with the local government of Bataan for the project.

“We have a bigger budget for Bataan. I think the total cost is P3.6 billion. The area we’re developing is 10 hectares,” Mr. David told reporters at the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA) headquarters in Taguig City on Friday.

The Bataan project is also envisioned to have a business hub where export-oriented industries can be established.

Mr. David said the company is looking to replicate the project in other provinces, citing Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Batangas and Surigao as viable areas.

“[I]t’s ease of doing business that we were lacking. With this, we hope it improves. We don’t have to spend time and money to go around cities, or from one city to the next or from one town to the next just to get documents. We are envisioning that when opening a business, you go to one building and everything is there,” Mr. David said.

AlloyMTD is currently developing the Palayan City Government Center and Central Business Hub in Nueva Ecija. The three-hectare property will feature government offices, as well as business process outsourcing companies. It has been declared as an information technology park and special economic zone.

The project will have a BPO center with two to three IT buildings that can accommodate between 5,000 to 6,000 seats.

Sutherland Global Services, a global business process outsourcing (BPO) company, is setting up shop at the Palayan City business hub. The firm will commence operations in September and is expected to create at least 1,000 jobs.

Palayan City Mayor Adrianne Mae J. Cuevas said more BPO firms have expressed their intent to locate in the business hub after it was declared a special economic zone. — JCL