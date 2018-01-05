Alvarez: Duterte wants to shorten, not extend, his term

By Minde Nyl R. Dela Cruz

RATHER than extend his term, President Rodrigo R. Duterte would rather shorten it, a leading ally as well as Malacañang emphasized on Thursday, Jan. 4.

“Malinaw po ang sinabi ng Pangulo na ’yung kanyang termino mag-e-end on or before (2022). Kasi kung kinakailangan niyang mag-resign bago mag-2022 para ang ating bagong Saligang Batas, ’yung bagong sistema ng gobyerno, ay kaya niyang gawin ’yon,” House Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez said in an interview with DZRH on Thursday.

(The President clearly said that his term will end on or before 2022. Because if he has to resign before 2022 for the new Constitution, for the new government system, he can do that.)

“Matagal ko nang kilala ’yan, talagang pagod na rin at kung pupuwede nga lang bukas…” Mr. Alvarez added.

(I’ve known him for a long time, he’s really tired and if it were only possible, by tomorrow [he will resign].)

The Speaker noted that the “no-election” scenario he mentioned is for senators whose terms will expire by 2019.

Among the senators whose terms end in 2019 are Senators Francis Joseph G. Escudero, Gregorio B. Honasan, Loren B. Legarda, and Antonio F. Trillanes IV.

However, Senator Ralph G. Recto said he “expect[s] to have elections (in) 2019.”

“[It] will be very difficult to revise the Constitution in a few months. For starters I have not read any details on federalism, etc.,” Mr. Recto said.

“Might be a difficult to make people accept that there will be no elections. People look forward to elections which is a referendum of all elected officials,” Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito for his part said.

Senator Francis N. Pangilinan expressed opposition to charter change, citing that one of the “possible amendments” in the proposal is the 10-year transition period which will postpone the elections and extend the term of all government officials.

“At dahil wala (nang) eleksyon, appointed na muna ang lahat ng mga lokal na opisyal,” Mr. Pangilinan said.

(And because there will be no elections, all local officials will be appointed.)

He added: “Bibigyan ng kapangyarihan ang Pangulo na gumawa ng mga batas tulad ng Amendment no. 6 nung panahon ni Marcos habang hindi pa nabubuo ang federal government.”

(It will give the President the power to create laws like Amendment No. 6 during the time of [dictator] Ferdinand E. Marcos while the federal government is not yet formed.)

The senator also said charter change will “remove restrictions on foreigners to exploit the natural resources of the country.”

To this, Mr. Pimentel said that as no proposal is definite yet, “each one is free to air his ideas.”

For his part, Albay Rep. Edcel C. Lagman, who leads a coalition of opposition lawmakers, warned that a constituent assembly, one of the modes for charter change, will be grounds for the supermajority in Congress to do as the President says without intensive deliberation.

“With the projected constituent assembly principally composed of Duterte’s dyed in the wool allies, what the President wants as amendments or revision will be delivered with alacrity and minimal debate,” Mr. Lagman said.

Mr. Lagman urged the government to revert to con-con instead to make sure the delegates who will craft the new Charter have no ties with the president.

“Since amending the Charter affects the present and future generations, proposed amendments for the people’s ratification must be approved only after serious and deliberate consideration even as the assembly authorized to propose the amendments must not be dominated by partisans of the President,” Mr. Lagman said.

He added: “We must not count centavos and pesos in undertaking a charter change by asserting that a constituent assembly is less expensive than holding a constitutional convention.”

Mr. Alvarez earlier said convening Congress into a constituent assembly would be more practical than calling a constitutional convention, which entails the election of delegates who will draft the new constitution.

A constitutional convention would cost the government around P7 billion, according to House appropriations committee chair Rep. Karlo Alexei B. Nograles.