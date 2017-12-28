Alvarez, Pimentel move up, Sereno dips in SWS survey

THE two leaders of Congress saw an increase in their ratings, while that of the Chief Justice dipped, according to the Social Weather Stations’ fourth quarter survey on the country’s top officials.

The Fourth Quarter 2017 Social Weather Survey, fielded on December 8-16, found 63% satisfied and 21% dissatisfied with the performance of Vice-President Ma. Leonor G. Robredo, 62% satisfied and 13% dissatisfied with Senate President Aquilino Martin L. Pimentel III, 38% satisfied and 23% dissatisfied with Speaker Pantaleon D. Alvarez, and 34% satisfied and 28% dissatisfied with Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes P.A. Sereno.

Those figures led to net satisfaction ratings (% satisfied minus % dissatisfied) of a good +42 for Ms. Robredo, a good +49 for Mr. Pimentel, a moderate +14 for Mr. Alvarez, and a neutral +6 for Ms. Sereno.

(SWS terminology for Net Satisfaction Ratings: +70 and above, “excellent”; +50 to +69, “very good”; +30 to +49, “good”; +10 to +29, “moderate”, +9 to -9, “neutral”; -10 to -29, “poor”; -30 to -49, “bad”; -50 to -69, “very bad”; -70 and below, “execrable.”)

Ms. Robredo’s latest net satisfaction rating was one point up from +41 (62% satisfied, 21% dissatisfied) in September, which SWS said was due to a 16-point increase to +47 in Mindanao, offset by a steady score of +42 in Balance Luzon, and decreases of 8 points to +15 in Metro Manila and 5 points to +55 in the Visayas .

Upgrades in Ms. Robredo’s net satisfaction rating occurred among class ABCs (up by one grade from moderate +24 to good +32), among those 55 years old and above (up by one grade from good +40 to very good +52), and among college graduates (up by one grade from moderate +17 to very good +30).

On the other hand, downgrades in her net satisfaction happened among class Es (down by one grade from very good +50 to good +45), among 18-24 year olds (down by one grade from good +36 to moderate +29), and among elementary school graduates (down by one grade from very good +55 to good +45).

Mr. Pimentel’s net satisfaction stayed good, at a new personal record-high of +49, up 3 points from his previous +46 (60% satisfied, 14% dissatisfied) in September, SWS said.

This 3-point rise in net satisfaction for Mr. Pimentel was due to increases of 16 points in Mindanao, 5 points in Metro Manila, and 5 points in the Visayas, combined with a 6-point decrease in Balance Luzon.

His net satisfaction rating rose by one grade from good to very good in Mindanao at +61 (correctly rounded), up by 16 points; and stayed very good in the Visayas at +56 (up by 5 points), in Metro Manila at +49 (up by 5 points), and in Balance Luzon at +39 (correctly rounded) although down by 6 points.

Upgrades in Mr. Pimentel’s net satisfaction rating happened in urban areas (up by one grade from good +48 to very good +52), among class Es (up by one grade from good +44 to very good +56), among men (up by one grade from good +49 to very good +50), and among those 55 years old and above (up by one grade from good +47 to very good +52). It stayed good but had a double-digit gain among non-elementary school graduates, at +46 in December, up by 11 points from +36 in September.

Mr. Alvarez’s net satisfaction rose by one grade from neutral to moderate at +14, up by 6 points from his personal record low of +8 (34% satisfied, 26% dissatisfied) in September , after an 8-point decline from the moderate +16 in June.

The 6-point rise in Mr. Alvarez’s overall net satisfaction rating was due to increases of 16 points in Mindanao (one grade from moderate to good at +26), 9 points in the Visayas (from +10, correctly rounded, in September), 6 points in Metro Manila (from -1, correctly rounded, in September), and 1 point in Balance Luzon (hardly moving from +8 in September).

Upgrades in Mr. Alvarez’s net satisfaction happened among class Ds (up by one grade from neutral +7 to moderate +16), among women (up by one grade from neutral +6 to moderate +15), among 18-24 year olds (up by one grade from neutral +9 to moderate +16), among 45-54 year olds (up by one grade from neutral +4 to moderate +17), among those 55 years old and above (up by one grade from neutral +9 to moderate +11), among elementary school graduates (up by one grade from neutral +7 to moderate +14), and among high school graduates (up by one grade from neutral +4 to moderate +16).

Downgrades in his net satisfaction occurred among class ABCs (down by one grade from moderate +24 to neutral -1) and among non-elementary school graduates (down by one grade from moderate +14 to neutral +9).

Ms. Sereno’s net satisfaction rating stayed neutral at +6 in December, although down by 3 points from +9 (35% satisfied, 26% dissatisfied) in September.

“This is her lowest net satisfaction rating score since the neutral -1 in December 2015,” SWS said, adding:

“The 3-point fall in Chief Justice Sereno’s overall net satisfaction rating was a result of the declines of 7 points in Metro Manila, 4 points in Mindanao, and 2 points in the Visayas, combined with a steady score in Balance Luzon.”

Ms. Sereno’s net satisfaction stayed moderate in the Visayas at +12 in December, although down by 2 points from +14 in September.

It stayed neutral in Balance Luzon, unchanged at +9; in Mindanao at +5 in December (although down by 4 points from +9 in September), and in Metro Manila at -7 in December, down by 7 points from net zero in September.

Upgrades in Ms. Sereno’s net satisfaction can be found among 18-24 year olds (up by one grade from moderate +10 to good +30).

Downgrades happened in rural areas (down by one grade from moderate +12 to neutral +9), among class Ds (down by one grade from moderate +10 to neutral +7), among women (down by one grade from moderate +13 to neutral +6), among 35-44 year olds (down by one grade from moderate +10 to neutral -2), among non-elementary school graduates (down by one grade from moderate +11 to neutral +7), and among elementary school graduates (down by one grade from moderate +12 to neutral +4).

The noncommissioned survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults (18 years old and above) nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao (sampling error margins of ±3% for national percentages, and ±6% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao).