Alvarez: Sereno’s impeachment ready by March

HOUSE SPEAKER Pantaleon D. Alvarez, in an interview with ANC on Wednesday, said impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice Maria Lourdes P.A. Sereno may be finished “before the House adjourns for the Holy Week break” in March. “Oo, palagay ko naman tapos na ang (impeachment) committee nun. In fact nag-umpisa na rin kami na i-consolidate ’yung lahat ng mga ebidensya at yung mga testimonies na nakalap namin,” Mr. Alvarez said. (Yes, I think the committee would be done by then. In fact, we’ve already started consolidating all the evidence and testimonies we’ve gathered.) For his part, Oriental Mindoro Representative Reynaldo V. Umali, who chairs the House impeachment committee, said he is set to meet with the secretariat to finalize the list of resource persons who will be invited when hearing resumes on Jan. 15. — Minde Nyl R. dela Cruz
